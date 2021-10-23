MARKET NEWS

Providing best education to children is greatest act of patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said government schools are much better now and 2.5 lakh students from private schools moved there this year.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to ensure the best education for their children, saying it is the greatest act of patriotism and will go a long way in making the country great.

"Maharshi Valmiki and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two great icons of Valmiki community, emphasised on learning and education. I ask you to send your children to schools and do not engage them in any other work,” he told the gathering.

The chief minister also presented certificates and shields to 22 students of Delhi government schools who scored over 90 per cent marks in Board exams.

"These children who scored over 90 per cent marks have dreams in their eyes and they want to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers and go to other fields. Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism and it will go a long way in making the country great,” he said.

Kejriwal said his government not only ensured free coaching after Class 12, but also provided a loan of Rs 10 lakh for higher education.

The government also bears the cost if any student wants to pursue doctorate or other courses from any foreign university, he said.

The event was also participated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Mahamandaleshwar Krishna Shah Vidyarthi, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Assembly deputy speaker Rakhi Birlan.
PTI
first published: Oct 23, 2021 03:16 pm

