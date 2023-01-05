Provide power subsidy to weavers to improve productivity: CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said power subsidy should be provided to looms for boosting the economic growth of over 2.5 lakh weavers in the state.

The power corporation should make arrangements to provide subsidy to weavers for improving productivity. This will also prevent electricity theft, the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

While reviewing a presentation regarding the MSME Weaver Scheme, Adityanath had a detailed discussion with officials on the consumption of electricity and the subsidy provided to the sector.

The chief minister said at prominent weaving business centres such as Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Mau, Gorakhpur and Meerut, feedback and opinions of traders should be taken.

He also stressed on the use of solar power in the sector.

"Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for installing solar panels. Weavers must be encouraged similarly and work should progress on mission mode, "he said.

The chief minister also emphasised that weavers be encouraged to upgrade their products and designs, and adopt new technologies, the statement said.