you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Protests against PM Modi in Tamil Nadu reflect nation's mood: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

The Tamilians protested with black flags and balloons, against the neglect of the state that suffered damages in cyclone 'Gaja', Naidu told his party leaders during a tele-conference here, warning Modi would face much severe protests in Andhra Pradesh.

Protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu reflected the "mood of the nation", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

"The protests in Madurai reflected the mood of the nation against the BJP. Compared to Tamil Nadu, the Centre did grave injustice to AP," Naidu said.

"Modi and (Amit) Shah will face much severe protests and opposition if they visit AP," he asserted.

He said there was every need to save the country and also fight for the rights of the states.

"We should work with the sole objective of defeating the BJP," he told the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rank and file.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) cadres, led by party founder Vaiko had on Sunday staged a protest against Modi in Madurai, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Lashing out at his brother and former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, whose son Hitesh was about to join the opposition YSR Congress, Naidu alleged that the Daggubati family was joining the YSRC only for power.

"There is no party that Daggubati did not join. Starting with the RSS, Daggubati (Venkateswara Rao) joined BJP, TDP, Congress, (again) BJP and now YSRC," Naidu said.

"She (Daggubati Purandeswari) was a Central minister in the Congress government and he was an MLA. They then joined the BJP and now are going to YSRC," Naidu added.

Purandeswari is the Chief Minister's sister-in-law.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Tamil Nadu

