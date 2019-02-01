App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Protests against Citizenship Bill continue in Assam

The opposition Congress also took out similar rallies across the state vehemently opposing the Bill.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued for the fifth week in Assam as scores of people lead by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) came out to streets holding torch lights late on January 31.

The opposition Congress also took out similar rallies across the state vehemently opposing the Bill.

Lead by AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattachrya and president Dipanka Nath, the protestors raised slogans against the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the BJP-led governments in the state and the Centre.

They also demanded Sonowal to stand with the people of Assam and take action to stop the Bill from being passed.

related news

The Bill, passed in Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A large section of people in the northeast have opposed the Bill, saying it would nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Protests against it have been continuing in the northeast for nearly five weeks. The Asom Gana Parishad, which withdrew support to the ruling BJP in the state over the Bill on January 8, has decided to support the 70 organisations, led by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), agitating against the Bill.

The AASU chief said they will continue their protest against the Bill. "If the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, it will render the Assam Accord null and void and will also make the National Register of Citizens updation process meaningless," Bhattacharya asserted.

Pro-talk ULFA leader and general secretary Anup Chetia, who was also present at the rally, said the "contentious Bill threatened the existence, language, culture and heritage of the Assamese people".
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 08:06 am

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.