App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship Bill: Protesters block roads, burn tyres during 12-hour Assam bandh

The bandh has been called by the Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) to protest a bill that seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Protesters burnt tyres and kept tree trunks on roads to block movement of vehicles in Bodoland Territorial Area districts during a 12-hour Assam bandh called by a conglomerate of tribal organisations on January 11.

The bandh has been called by the Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) to protest a bill that seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities in the state.

The bandh was near total in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) such as Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang, Bongaigaon, besides in tribal-dominated areas of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts.

Bandh supporters attempted to block movement of vehicles on National Highways and other roads by burning tyres and laying tree trunks in the early hours of the bandh, police said.

related news

Trucks were stranded on NH-36 at Doboka, they said.

Shops, markets, educational institutions, banks, private offices remained closed, while vehicles kept off the road.

Attendance in government offices was thin due to absence of public transport in the bandh-hit areas, police said, adding that the bandh had no impact in the state capital.

Security arrangements were stepped up in view of the bandh in Assam which is also witnessing massive protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

This bandh comes close on the heels of a 11-hour strike called on January 8 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Bandh sponsors have criticised the BJP-led Central governments move to pass the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Amendment Bill, stating it would eliminate the "genuine tribal people" of the state.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Amendment Bill seeks to accord ST status to six ethnic groups Koch,Rajbongshis, Tea Tribes/Adivasis, Tai Ahoms, Morans, Motoks and Chutia was tabled in Lok Sabha on January 9.

The bandh is also supported by Dimasa Students Union, Hmar Students Association, All Biate Students Association, Hrangkhol Students Association, All Dimasa Students Union, Khasi Students Union, Karbi Students Association.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.