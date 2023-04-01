 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Protecting farmers' interest priority of govt, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

Protecting the interests of farmers is the Uttar Pradesh government’s priority, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday while chairing a review meet on the damage to standing crop due to untimely rain and hailstorms.

Due to untimely rain and hailstorms in many areas in March, farmers and agricultural produce have been adversely affected. In the last 24 hours as well, there have been information on hailstorms in nine districts. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the farmers, Adityanath said.

Protecting the interests of the ’annadata (farmers)’ is the priority of the government, he said while observing a Revenue department presentation.