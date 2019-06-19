Protect doctors, but keep politics out of healthcare

Subir Roy

It is a matter of enormous relief that the strike by junior doctors at a prominent government hospital in Kolkata has ended after dragging on for a full week. The strike had spread across the state and even become a national issue with sympathetic action by fellow doctors across the country. Thankfully, there have been no reports of someone ill coming to grief because of lack of care in government hospitals, particularly in emergencies.

The doctors struck work to protest against violence perpetrated by the aggrieved relatives of a patient who died which led to two junior doctors being seriously injured. It is axiomatic that doctors, particularly those facing the public, have to feel safe in order to do their work. Prompt police action when needed is a must. To ensure this several steps have been announced by the West Bengal government such as beefing up security at hospitals, activating an emergency alert number with the local police station at the other end and ensuring that CCTV systems work.

It is equally important that the government has decided to post counsellors at hospitals to help relatives of patients come to terms with medical realities and Rogi Kalyan Samitis will be made functional to ensure that patients get at least minimum care. Relatives tend to lose control of themselves when they see a critically ill patient lying unattended. It is quite true that government hospital doctors are overworked but they also appear callous and uncaring at times.

Doctors’ attitudes can also be shaped by the role of their lobbying group, the Indian Medical Association which, along with worrying about the wellbeing of doctors, should also worry about the wellbeing of patients. It has not exactly covered itself with glory by successfully opposing the introduction at the national level of bridge courses for doctors in traditional medicine and dentists to enable them to practice allopathic medicine in a limited regulated manner. This model has been successfully used in the US, UK, China and Bangladesh and is even now in place in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. Quick solutions are necessary to address the urgent need for more doctors, particularly in rural areas, to deliver even basic care. To oppose this with the mindset of a monopolistic trade union is to be utterly self-serving.

It is also necessary to address another serious malady – mixing healthcare with politics. Attacks on doctors at hospitals have taken place earlier in both West Bengal and elsewhere in the country but the manner in which the present crisis snowballed into a national issue is unprecedented.

This has happened against the backdrop of the current political tussle between the BJP government at the centre and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal with state BJP leaders asserting that the Trinamool government will not last out its term and rampant defections from one to the other taking place.

In politics any stick is good enough to beat an opponent with and the Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has shown a serious lack of both sensitivity and tactical acumen in first threatening the doctors with dire consequences if they did not come around and eventually agreeing to meet them virtually on all their terms.

Healthcare should be an equal concern for all political parties which should put their heads together to find the right solutions. Any number of critical issues in the area are crying out for national attention. Perhaps the foremost is the encephalitis epidemic raging in Bihar in which over a hundred children have died in a couple of weeks. This has happened after a similar tragedy hit UP a couple of years ago.

Experts have called for a standard operating procedure to come into play when the hot weather sets in and governments not wait for an epidemic to arrive and then get into action. Such a procedure which includes conducting an awareness campaign among rural people with a list of dos and don’ts should have become an annual feature. The central government should be as mindful over such a critical issue as doctors’ safety. There is currently an acute shortage of doctors, nurses and medicines in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar district where the epidemic is now raging!