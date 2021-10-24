MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Protect country without worry, Modi govt will take care of your families: Amit Shah to troops

The Home Minister also visited the last border hamlet of Makwal and told residents that the Modi government is committed to providing every facility and ensuring development in the border areas.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 11:13 PM IST
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Sunday evening and lauded the bravery of soldiers guarding India's frontiers. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with BSF jawans and said they should protect the country without any worry as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take care of their families.

The Home Minister also visited the last border hamlet of Makwal and told residents that the Modi government is committed to providing every facility and ensuring development in the border areas. Shah, along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, visited Makwal border Out Post (BoP), where he met the BSF jawans and spent some time with them, officials said.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT

He was received by the BSF's Additional Director General (ADG) N S Jamwal. The minister also presented some gifts to jawans and interacted with them, they said. During the interaction, he praised the dedication of the security personnel towards defending India.

"On the behalf of all the countrymen, I salute the bravery of our security forces and express my gratitude," Shah said in a tweet later. The minister said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is fully devoted to the welfare of the security personnel guarding the country and their families.

Close

Related stories

"I want to tell everyone that you should protect the country without any worry. The Modi government will take care of your families", Shah said. Shah later visited Makwal hamlet, the last village on IB in Jammu to know about the living conditions of the villagers, they said.

He interacted with villagers and admired their resilience. Shah also visited border bunkers, where the residents take shelter during cross-border shelling.

"As much as a citizen living in the national capital has the right to the resources of the country, so do the citizens living in the border villages (on the resources of the country)", he said. The home minister on Sunday began the second leg of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by inaugurating a multi-disciplinary research centre and laying the foundation stone of the third phase of the Indian Institute of Technology at Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Shah said that nobody can stop the era of development that has started in the Union Territory. "It's the land of temples of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of Syama Prasad Mukherjee's sacrifice. We won't let any disruption of peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

This is Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Shah met families of soldiers and civilians killed in a spate of terrorist attacks in the Valley throughout the month. He also addressed a youth conclave.

Shah held a security review meeting in Srinagar where anti-terror measures were discussed.
PTI
Tags: #Amit Shah #BSF jawans #international border #Narendra Modi
first published: Oct 24, 2021 11:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.