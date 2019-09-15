Protect constitutional rights in 'Super Emergency' era, says Mamata Banerjee

Stating that the country is going through a period of "Super Emergency", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 15 called on people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

Banerjee's comments come on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, celebrated on September 15. In a tweet, Banerjee urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.

"On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today (Sunday), let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on.



"In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees," she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has time and again said that the country is going through 'Super Emergency' under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.