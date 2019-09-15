Protect constitutional rights in 'Super Emergency' era, says Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on September 15, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.
Stating that the country is going through a period of "Super Emergency", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 15 called on people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.
Banerjee's comments come on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, celebrated on September 15. In a tweet, Banerjee urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 15, 2019
The Trinamool Congress supremo has time and again said that the country is going through 'Super Emergency' under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.The United Nations General Assembly had in 2007 resolved to observe September 15 every year as the International Day of Democracy to uphold and promote the principles of democracy.