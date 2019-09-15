App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Protect constitutional rights in 'Super Emergency' era, says Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on September 15, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stating that the country is going through a period of "Super Emergency", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 15 called on people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

Banerjee's comments come on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, celebrated on September 15. In a tweet, Banerjee urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.

"On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today (Sunday), let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on.

Close
"In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees," she tweeted.

related news

The Trinamool Congress supremo has time and again said that the country is going through 'Super Emergency' under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

The United Nations General Assembly had in 2007 resolved to observe September 15 every year as the International Day of Democracy to uphold and promote the principles of democracy.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 15, 2019 11:17 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.