App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prostitutes are better than govt officials: UP BJP MLA

Singh had previously also made a statement against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, comparing her with Ravana’s sister Surpanakha from the epic Ramayana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh has stoked yet another controversy by comparing government officials to prostitutes.

Singh, who had yesterday appealed to the public to throw a “ghoosa” (punch) at an official who asks for “ghoos” (bribe), has made an outrageous statement while he observed “chetawani divas” or “warning day”.

Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai” (Prostitutes are better than government officials. At least they work after they take money. But, these officials, even after they take money, there is no guarantee that they will deliver).

The BJP MLA from Bairia had been in the news courtesy his controversial statements, blaming ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party’s loss in the recently concluded bypolls in Kairana and Noorpur.

related news

Singh had previously also made a statement against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, comparing her with Ravana’s sister Surpanakha from the epic Ramayana. He claimed that the “state is unsafe for Hindus” at the behest of Banerjee.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reprimanded motor-mouthed lawmakers of the party, asking them to be circumspect in their statements and abstaining from giving “masala” to the media. It seems that the PM rebuke has failed to deter Surendra Singh.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #BJP #bypolls #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.