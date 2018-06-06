Prostitutes are better than govt officials: UP BJP MLA

UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh has stoked yet another controversy by comparing government officials to prostitutes.

Singh, who had yesterday appealed to the public to throw a “ghoosa” (punch) at an official who asks for “ghoos” (bribe), has made an outrageous statement while he observed “chetawani divas” or “warning day”.



Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/e9kTWxwX8F

Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai” (Prostitutes are better than government officials. At least they work after they take money. But, these officials, even after they take money, there is no guarantee that they will deliver).

The BJP MLA from Bairia had been in the news courtesy his controversial statements, blaming ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party’s loss in the recently concluded bypolls in Kairana and Noorpur.

Singh had previously also made a statement against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, comparing her with Ravana’s sister Surpanakha from the epic Ramayana. He claimed that the “state is unsafe for Hindus” at the behest of Banerjee.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reprimanded motor-mouthed lawmakers of the party, asking them to be circumspect in their statements and abstaining from giving “masala” to the media. It seems that the PM rebuke has failed to deter Surendra Singh.