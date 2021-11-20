Proposed tractor march to Parliament during Winter Session not withdrawn yet, say farmer leaders

Representative Image

The proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session has not been withdrawn and a final call on this as well as the future course of the agitation will be taken in a Sunday meeting, farmer leaders said on Saturday.

To observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had earlier this month announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures.

SKM welcomed the prime minister’s decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. It also indicated that its movement for a statutory guarantee of MSP and demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

"Our call of tractor march to Parliament still stands. A final decision on the future course of the agitation and MSP issues will be taken in a meeting of the SKM at Singhu Border on Sunday," farmer leader and SKM core committee member Darshan Pal told