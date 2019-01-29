App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Proposed minimum income guarantee will benefit 2 crore poor people in Maharashtra: Congress

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday, Gandhi had announced that his party would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person in the country if it is voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress in Maharashtra Tuesday said the minimum income guarantee proposed by party president Rahul Gandhi will directly benefit at least two crore poor people in the state.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday, Gandhi had announced that his party would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person in the country if it is voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Congress unit president Ashok Chavan Tuesday hailed the promised measure as "historic and revolutionary".

"The Congress had enacted the MNREGA scheme which gave employment guarantee to poor people in rural areas. Congress never indulged in 'jumlas' (false promises). The party has always acted on its poll promises," he said while pointing out the case of Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the grand old party implemented its poll promise of a farm loan waiver, immediately after assuming office in December last.

related news

Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, also claimed that 14 crore people came out of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category under the previous rule of the UPA government.

"As per the state Economic Survey, two crore people are classified under the BPL category in Maharashtra. These people will directly benefit from the minimum income guarantee," he added.

Chavan also alleged that the BJP-led state government has failed to fully implement the promised crop loan waiver.

He also took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over approval of the Central grant for tackling drought in the state.

The Centre has approved Rs 4714 crore for drought mitigation.

"Fadnavis is still perusing the Rs 7000 crore drought assistance (being sought) from the Centre. It is only now that the Union government has assured assistance in two to three phases for the purpose," Chavan said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress and the NCP met Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar at his residence here Tuesday.

The Congress and the NCP are trying to woo Ambedkar into their alliance for the coming Lok Sabha polls, but has set a pre-condition that he should sever his ties with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

However, the talks are stuck over the number of seats to be allocated to the outfit of the Dalit leader who wields influence in pockets of Vidarbha in east Maharashtra.

When asked about what transpired at the meeting, Chavan only said, "Our talks are still on. There is no question of aligning with AIMIM," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam were also present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Nirupam has hailed the proposed "minimum income guarantee" as a "game-changer" idea, which he said would help eradicate poverty.

"This is avery novel idea to remove poverty and ensure that each and every Indian gets minimum income. While the Modi government is spending money on publicity and the Prime Minister's foreign tours, the Congress is planning ways to ensure minimum income for each and every Indian so that no one goes hungry in this country," he told PTI.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.