Promise of starting National Register of Citizens has helped the BJP in Bengal

Subir Roy

A major political upheaval appears to have taken place in West Bengal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forging ahead dramatically and severely shaking up the rock solid hold of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

From a mere two seats won in 2014, the BJP was seen leading in 18 seats by late afternoon. This is way ahead of the best forecast by analysts of a tally of 11 seats. Correspondingly, Trinamool is biting the dust seeing its tally go down from 34 to 23.

The trends that have emerged till now indicates that Trinamool has lost heavily in the hills stretching across Darjeeling and North Bengal. Darjeeling is driven by its own cardinal issue of the demand for Gorkhaland and the various issues of autonomy that go with it.

As for the North Bengal districts stretching up to Malda, a combination of several factors appear to have worked in favour of the BJP. Both Muslims and Hindu refugees from erstwhile East Bengal are high in numbers in these districts. The animosity of refugees, mostly poor cultivators, towards Muslims whom they hold guilty of having driven them out of the original homes is a key factor.

The decision by the BJP to highlight the promise to initiate the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal and also pass again the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill appears to have had an impact. Through these moves the BJP promised to rid the country of illegal immigrants who had been used as a vote bank by TMC leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Another factor that seems to have worked in favour of the BJP is the support of the Matuas, a backward caste, who are refugees from East Bengal and who do not see themselves as having made good under Left or Trinamool rule.

Coming down further geographically, the BJP has done well in the districts like Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia which are significantly tribal. Notably, the BJP has scored in Jangalmahal, which was a centre of Maoist revolt during Left rule. Trinamool, under Banerjee, sought to take development to these areas but the long-standing work that the RSS has done in the area for tribal uplift, notably starting and running hundreds of schools, has obviously paid off.

It is in south Bengal and areas in and around Kolkata in which Trinamool has held on to its seats. This is attributed to the fact that the area, being closer to the seat of power, has benefited the most from the government’s development efforts.

In Kolkata and adjoining areas in particular, the voters are more sophisticated, it is being argued, and hence they have not bought into the BJP’s promise over the citizenship bill which may prove a non-starter as there is serious opposition to it in Assam and the entire northeast. Also, the destruction of the statue of Vidyasagar may have turned voters off towards the BJP in the last phase of voting in the area.

The big issue that the results will highlight is the voting pattern of former Left supporters. They seem to have crossed over in large numbers to the BJP fold, enabling it to register such a decisive victory. How followers of the Marxist and socialist credos could have chosen to vote for a right-wing Hindutva party is an issue that will continue to intrigue academics for long.

For just now it is pure personal animosity that seems to have been in play. Former Left supporters seem unable to forgive Trinamool for having thrown their political formation out of power. For now, the Left party cadre is rationalising its choice by saying that we “will first destroy the mosquito (Trinamool) and then take on the tiger (BJP).”

The foregoing serious political analysis appears to be negated by one relatively minor aspect of the voting. All the film and celebrity candidates stretching across the Trinamool-BJP divide, with the exception of one, seem set to do well. This can be the final nail in the coffin of the educated Bengali bhadralok who was, if anything, obsessed with politics. His influence on West Bengal, long diminished, can now be said to be zero.

(Subir Roy is a senior journalist and author. Views expressed are personal.)