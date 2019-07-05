App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Promise of piped drinking water to every rural household misleading: Akhilesh Yadav

Now, the state government was doing the same thing by promising piped drinking water to every rural household within two years, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the state BJP government was misleading people by promising piped drinking water to every rural household within two years. He said the BJP-led Union government too had shown a dream "achhe din" five years ago, which remained a mere promise.

Now, the state government was doing the same thing by promising piped drinking water to every rural household within two years, he added.

Pointing at a shortage of potable water in the state, especially Bundelkhand, Yadav claimed that the previous Samajwadi Party government had done a lot for the conservation of the environment and rejuvenation of ponds.

Close

He accused the BJP government of not giving "due consideration" to these areas.

Even people in the state capital were not getting adequate amount of drinking water, the SP chief claimed.

He also accused the Union government of not adhering to its promise of cleaning the Ganga.

Drains were still flowing into the river, he said, adding that who would believe that the Ganga would be clean by 2020.

Besides the Ganga, there was a need to clean the Yamuna and Kali rivers, he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:42 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.