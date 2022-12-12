 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Profiles of ministers in new BJP government in Gujarat headed by Bhupendra Patel

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST

Kanu Desai, 71, a three-time MLA from Pardi in Valsad district who was minister of finance, energy and petrochemicals in the previous Bhupendra Patel government which took office in September 2021.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Following are brief profiles of 16 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers sworn-in along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the state capital Gandhinagar on Monday.

The first eight ministers are of cabinet rank.

Kanu Desai: Desai, 71, a three-time MLA from Pardi in Valsad district who was minister of finance, energy and petrochemicals in the previous Bhupendra Patel government which took office in September 2021. He has been elected to the Assembly from Pardi in the last three elections – 2012, 2017 and 2022. He belongs to the Brahmin community and is considered close to state BJP president C R Paatil.

Rishikesh Patel: A four-time MLA from Visnagar in Mehsana district of North Gujarat, Patel was the health minister in the previous Bhupendra Patel government. He holds a diploma in engineering and is in the construction business.

Raghavji Patel: Another member of the erstwhile Bhupendra Patel cabinet who held the agriculture portfolio. Raghavji Patel, 64, is the MLA from the Jamnagar Rural constituency who was earlier associated with the Congress. He was elected as MLA on a Congress ticket from Jamnagar Rural in 2012. He shifted to the BJP ahead of the 2017 elections, but lost the polls that year to Vallabh Dharaviya of the Congress. However, Dharaviya resigned as MLA in 2019 and in the subsequent bypoll Raghavji Patel was elected from the seat and made a minister in the 2021 Bhupendra Patel Patel government.

Balwantsinh Rajput: Rajput, 60, is also a Congress turncoat who was elected to the Assembly from Sidhpur in Patan district in 2012 and then moved to the BJP before the 2017 Assembly elections. He, however, lost elections five years ago, but entered the Assembly this time. He is a businessman who owns the Gokul Group of companies.