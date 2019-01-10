Productivity of Lok Sabha in Winter Session 47%, Rajya Sabha 27%: Narendra Singh Tomar

The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 47 percent and Rajya Sabha 27 percent in the just-concluded Winter Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Thursday, describing the passage of the quota bill a "special achievement".

According to data collated by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, productivity of Parliament during the session was the "third lowest" in the 16th Lok Sabha.

"Special achievement of this session of Parliament was that both houses passed the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill, that seeks to provide 10 percent reservation people from economic weaker sections.

"It has been a historical achievement. This was an aspiration of crores of underprivileged Indian citizens," he said while addressing a press conference in Parliament.

Tomar thanked all members of Parliament who supported this bill, in the marathon debate in both Houses, and passed it with majority.

Talking about the pending bills in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is committed to the passage of the triple talaq bill and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha, which provided 17 sittings spread over a period of 29 days, was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, while Rajya Sabha, which provided 18 sittings over a period of 30 days, was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

"The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 47 percent and that of Rajya Sabha was about 27 percent," Tomar said.

During the session, 17 bills -- 12 in Lok Sabha and five in Rajya Sabha -- were introduced.

Five bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament and four pending bills were withdrawn in Rajya Sabha,

The bills withdrawn are the Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, and the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill.