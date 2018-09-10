App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Problems because of rising fuel prices momentary, caused by global factors: BJP

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the Congress and its allies, alleging that they resorted to violence during the Bharat Bandh due to lack of support from the masses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP Monday said the problem being faced by the people because of rising fuel prices were momentary and caused by global factors.

He told the media here that the hike in oil prices was caused by limited supply. "We are standing with the people in their concern, but this is a problem whose solution is not in our hands," he said.

The Modi government has worked a lot to bring down inflation and has achieved success as well, Prasad said, adding that inflation was 10.4 percent between 2009-14 of UPA rule and is now 4.7 percent.
