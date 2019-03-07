App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Probe everybody including PM Modi in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Investigate everyone but probe Modi as well, Gandhi told a press conference, accusing the prime minister of performing a "bypass surgery" in the purchase of the fighter aircraft for corruption, including benefiting businessman Anil Ambani.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

Accusing the government of manipulating institutions to "save" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it has spoken of investigating the media over the theft of Rafale documents but has not probed those involved in the "scam of over Rs 30,000 crore".

Investigate everyone but probe Modi as well, Gandhi told a press conference, accusing the prime minister of performing a "bypass surgery" in the purchase of the fighter aircraft for corruption, including benefiting businessman Anil Ambani.

In defence ministry files, it is written that the Prime Minister's Office carried out parallel negotiations in the fighter jet deal, then why can't the PM be investigated, he asked.

The government has constantly rejected the allegations levelled by the Congress with the BJP accusing Gandhi of spreading lies to torpedo the Rafale deal due to his vested interests. Ambani has also rejected corruption allegations.

related news

A day after the government told the Supreme Court that the Rafale files were stolen from the defence ministry, the Congress chief took a dig, saying the documents have disappeared like two crore jobs for youths, right price for farmers' produces and the promised 15 lakh for everybody.

Targeting Modi, Gandhi said the files have disappeared in the same way as jobs did following demonetisation and implementation of the GST.

Hitting back at Modi for calling the Congress a "poster boy" following the Balakot air strike, Gandhi said "it is he who is Pakistan's poster boy, not us" as he noted that the Modi government has got Pakistan spy agency ISI in India to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

Modi had also invited then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to attend his swearing in and then went to the country to meet him as well, he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Anil Ambani #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rafale #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Donald Trump Warns Kim Jong Un Over 'Rebuilding' of North Korea Rocket ...

John Abraham on Kangana Ranaut's 'Actors Should Voice Their Opinions' ...

No Ceasefire Violation Along LoC in 20 Hours, Defence Minister Calls O ...

OnePlus 6T March Madness Offer Announced in India: Exchange Offers, EM ...

India vs Australia | India Look to Seal Series in Dhoni’s Hometown A ...

Suspected Maoist Killed in Gun Battle with Kerala Police, Another Inju ...

Amid Pak Promises to Crack Down on Terror, US-Designated Terrorist Joi ...

Volvo Driverless Electric Bus Unveiled in Singapore

Man Arrested for Raping, Marrying 17-year-old Niece in Maharashtra

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences ma ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Bowing to women who broke silence over ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.