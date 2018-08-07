App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pro-Khalistan terrorists issuing threat messages to politicians: Centre

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A few foreign-based pro-Khalistan terrorists and fringe elements have issued threat messages and posted video containing threats to political leaders in India, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said this in a written reply to Congress MP Sunil Jakhar.

"The government of India is closely engaged with the governments of the concerned countries to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities being undertaken by such elements from these countries," Ahir said.
