Pro-India banners appear in Pakistan capital

Pakistan police were on August 6 thrown into a tizzy after several pro-India banners appeared in different parts of the country's capital Islamabad, including in the high-security Red Zone.

The banners appeared after the Indian government on August 5 revoked provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories: J&K and Ladakh.

The police registered a case against unknown persons after taking down the banners which carried a message of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The caption on the top read: Maha-Bharat A Step Forward.

"Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwsas hai desh ka PM Akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenhe," read the banners' text.

This translates to, "Today we took Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK. I am sure Prime Minister Modi will make the dream of undivided India come true."

Most of the banners were seen in the areas under the jurisdiction of Kohsar and Aabpara police stations. Inspector General Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar said safe city camera will be used to trace the culprits.