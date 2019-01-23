Priyanka's appointment is dynastic politics: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 23 took potshots at the Congress appointing Priyanka Gandhi as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, saying it was a step that took forward dynastic politics.

"It was an appointment based on family," which showed that dynastic politics has gone two steps forward," she told reporters when asked about the matter.

Although there were a multitude of party workers, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi demonstrated that Congress party gave importance to one family, she said.