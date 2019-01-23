App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka's appointment is dynastic politics: Nirmala Sitharaman

Although there were a multitude of party workers, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi demonstrated that Congress party gave importance to one family, the defence minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 23 took potshots at the Congress appointing Priyanka Gandhi as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, saying it was a step that took forward dynastic politics.

"It was an appointment based on family," which showed that dynastic politics has gone two steps forward," she told reporters when asked about the matter.

Although there were a multitude of party workers, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi demonstrated that Congress party gave importance to one family, she said.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.