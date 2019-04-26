App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi's own decision not to contest from Varanasi: Sam Pitroda

Speculation over Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from Modi's constituency ended on April 25 when the Congress fielded Ajay Rai from there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress leader Sam Pitroda on April 26 said it was Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's own decision not to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Speculation over Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from Modi's constituency ended on April 25 when the Congress fielded Ajay Rai from there.

"The party president had left the final decision on her,” Pitroda said when reporters asked him about Rahul Gandhi not fielding his sister from the high-profile constituency.

“She decided that she has several responsibilities. She decided that rather than concentrating on one seat, she should focus on the job she has at hand,” Pitroda, who heads the Indian Overseas Congress, said.

“So that decision was finally hers and she decided it," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh for her party.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Aayush Sharma rallies for brother Aashray Sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's daughters are already setting some ...

Here's how Akshay Kumar reacted watching parts of Karan Kapadia's Blan ...

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Asia Badminton Championship: Indian Challenge Over as Sindhu, Saina an ...

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Range Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs ...

Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Misspells His Name, Twitter Has ...

Curbing Insurgency in Northeast My Biggest Achievement as Home Ministe ...

US Woman Wrongly Identified as Sri Lanka Attack Suspect

Court Dismisses J&K Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik's Plea to Trans ...

Neither 'Naamdar' Nor His Courtiers Will be Spared, Even PM’s House ...

Arjun Rampal's Ex-wife Mehr Jessia Reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' Pr ...

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Goes Official: Price, Design, Fe ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident

Tunak tunak tun singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Supreme Court has robust in ...

Lok Sabha election: For BJP and Modi, ignored farmers, unemployment, d ...

Denying GST input credit, tax cut benefits: Decoy or actual customers, ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.