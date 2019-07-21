App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at Yogi Adityanath's Sonbhadra visit: 'Knowing one's duty is good'

Ten Gond tribals were shot dead at Umbha village in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday over a land dispute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 21 took a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra, saying "knowing one's duty is good".

The Congress leader had met relatives of the victims at a Chunar guesthouse in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on July 20, a day after she was detained and prevented from going to Sonbhadra.

Close

In a tweet on July 21, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra. It may be late, but standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Knowing one's duty is good."

She added, "Umbha is awaiting justice since long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled."

Gandhi headed back to Delhi after a meeting with relatives of the victims who travelled to the Mirzapur guesthouse, where she had stayed overnight, refusing an offer from the local administration to furnish a personal bond and leave.

Twenty-eight persons were injured in the clash, including nine supporters of the village head.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 05:10 pm

