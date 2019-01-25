App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi's entry in politics will not have any impact on outcome of Lok Sabha polls: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath also dubbed Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as the Congress general secretary for eastern UP an extension of the "political dynasty" culture in the party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into active politics would not have any impact on the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as "zero plus zero results in zero".

"Zero plus zero results in zero. This would not make any impact on the poll outcome. With her appointment, the Congress has only extended its culture of political dynasty," he told reporters here.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, the sister of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, was Wednesday appointed the party's general secretary for UP East, effective from February. Her region of responsibility would also include Gorakhpur, from where Adityanath has been a five-time member of parliament.

The chief minister, who was here to inaugurate the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail and half-a-dozen infrastructure projects, also took on rivals Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

"Earlier there was a jinx associated with Noida and Greater Noida. It was said that any chief minister who visits this region loses his/her chair. Hence this region remained ignored," he said referring to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, without naming them.

"When I became the chief minister, I was asked if I would visit the twin-cities in western UP, I said why not! Noida and Greater Noida are also part of UP. We are not working for the chair or power, we are working for the people. I have visited this region multiple times since March 2017 and would continue to do so in future," Adityanath said.

Flanked by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, he hit out at the previous governments for not being able to complete development works in a time-bound manner.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Yogi Adityanath

