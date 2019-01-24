App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi's entry in active politics will be game changer: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry in active politics will turn out to be a game changer in the next three months.

He was speaking at a session titled 'Democracy, Freedom and the Political Process: Looking to the Future' on the first day of the Jaipur Literature Festival here.

Pilot said Priyanka Gandhi has been working for long in Amethi and Raebareli, constituencies represented by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

After years of speculation on whether she would take the plunge, Priyanka Gandhi was Wednesday appointed general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

"The move is going to be a game changer in the next three months," Pilot said.

He said people should not prejudge her qualities and abilities.

"Everyone in the Congress works as a team and as far as Priyanka is concerned, she has been handling the party's war room for long and hence we should not prejudge her qualities and ability," he said.

When asked about his equation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said it was going "fantastically well".

Gehlot and Pilot had lobbied for the CM post when the Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in December.

Targeting the NDA, Pilot said it was losing its alliance partners and the "ship" was going to sink soon.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Sachin Pilot

