you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Priyanka Gandhi visits slum dwellers in first appearance after political debut

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics has created a lot of buzz in political circles and within the Congress.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Newly inducted All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, kick started her political journey by meeting slum dwellers at New Delhi’s Aurangzeb Road housing cluster on February 5.

The Gandhi scion's entry into active politics was announced last month when she was on a personal visit abroad. She returned to India on February 4.

Gandhi reached the Aurangzeb Road cluster housing on February 5 night to visit a differently-abled boy Ashish, who she has been reportedly aiding for years now. She met Ashish and his family, and enquired about his health.

"She comes every two months, spends time with us and asks us about our well-being. She has been helping us in Ashish's treatment for last three-four years," Ashish’s father told news agency ANI.

Gandhi’s entry into active politics has created a lot of buzz in political circles and within the Congress.

Observers feel that the visit, instead of holding a rally or a road show as her first appearance after taking over, is an attempt to send out a message that her focus is on the common man.

Earlier in the day, she met Congress President and brother Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence, along with other Congress leaders.

She is expected to attend a meeting of AICC General Secretaries and in-charges of states in Delhi on February 7, to chalk-out strategy for the Lok Sabha elections due by April-May.

Another meeting of Congress state unit chiefs and Congress legislative party leaders is also lined up on February 9.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

