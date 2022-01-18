MARKET NEWS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Yogi govt, urges youth to stick to agenda of employment, education in polls

Citing a media report, Gandhi said that in Uttar Pradesh, 16.5 lakh youth lost their jobs in the last five years and four crore people gave up hope of jobs.

PTI
January 18, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the issues of employment and education, and urged the youth to stick to this agenda in the upcoming assembly polls.

Citing a media report, Gandhi said that in Uttar Pradesh, 16.5 lakh youth lost their jobs in the last five years and four crore people gave up hope of jobs.

"But @myogiadityanath ji neither talks nor tweets on this. Because he knows that if the curtain is lifted then the secret will be revealed," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Youngsters, stick to the agenda of employment," she said. In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government made "massive" cuts in the education budget of Uttar Pradesh in five years.

If the budget would have been more, then the youth would have gotten new universities, internet, scholarships, libraries and hostels, Gandhi said.

"Youngsters, this is the real agenda of this election. Ask questions on this and give a befitting reply with the power of your vote to the one who misleads you," she said.
Tags: #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:15 pm

