Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP government over farmer suicides

Gandhi cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 27 hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes.

She cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

"Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation everyday. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP east) said.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 11:10 am

