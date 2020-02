Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt over farmer suicides

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Modi government, saying the BJP's "hollow claims" in the Budget have been exposed as incidents of farmer suicides continued unabated.

Her attack came over a media report of an alleged suicide by a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

"When the BJP government was making hollow claims in the Budget about the interest of farmers, the incident of suicide by a farmer in UP's Banda was exposing their claims," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In Bundelkhand, incidents of farmer suicides are not stopping due to debts. But the BJP never bothered about it," she said.