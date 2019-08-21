Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP govt over economy, cites ads by industry bodies

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 21 cited advertisements by industry bodies claiming that their respective sectors were facing problems to hit out at the BJP government on the state of the economy.

She posted two advertisements by the Northern India Textile Mills Association and the Indian Tea Association on Twitter, which highlighted the problems being faced by the spinning and tea industries respectively.

"These advertisements have exposed the BJP government's claims on economy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.