Priyanka Gandhi Vadra releases party's UP manifesto, promises to waive farm loans, provide 20 lakh govt jobs

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday promised to waive all farm loans and provide 20 lakh government jobs if her party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She released the party's manifesto "Unnati Vidhan", which she termed as "Jan Ghoshna Patra'.

The manifesto was released a day before the start of the first phase of the polls. The BJP and the Samajwadi Party released their manifesto for the UP election on Tuesday.