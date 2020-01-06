Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS on Sunday and alleged that it was "deeply sickening" about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students.

She claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries.

The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times.

"There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

"Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," she added.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.