Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

She claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS on Sunday and alleged that it was "deeply sickening" about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students.

The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times.

"There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

"Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," she added.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 18 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:01 am

tags #AIIMS #India #JNU #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

