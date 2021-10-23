MARKET NEWS

English
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flags off 'Pratigya Yatras' from UP's Barabanki

The yatras will take three different routes–Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Barelifrom October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, "Hum Vachan Nibhayenge”.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced 40 percent tickets to women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her party’s "Pratigya Yatras" from UP’s Barabanki and promised complete loan waiver for farmers if voted to power in the state in the next year’s Assembly polls.

The Congress leader, who had earlier announced to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the elections besides smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and an e-scooty to graduate girls, also unveiled other resolutions of the party.

These included complete loan waiver for farmers, Rs 2, 500 MSP for wheat, government jobs to 20 lakh people, Rs 25,000 to families to help them overcome their financial losses during the coronavirus crisis and halving of electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka said a separate manifesto will be brought for the women in a week’s time.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Barabanki #India #Politics #Pratigya Yatras #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #UP
first published: Oct 23, 2021 03:25 pm

