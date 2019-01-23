App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra an experienced leader: Ashok Chavan

In a significant move, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka as the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will take over her new assignment from the first week of February.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan on Wednesday hailed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into politics saying her appointment as an AICC general secretary augurs well for the party in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

In a significant move, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka as the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will take over her new assignment from the first week of February.

Terming the development as a "heartening moment" for Congress workers, Chavan also welcomed appointment of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a good administrator and experienced leader," the former Maharashtra chif minister said while referring to her role in handling parliamentary constituencies of Raebarelli and Amethi over the last few years.

He said Priyanka's contribution was also instrumental in the Congress' successive victories in the two seats--the pocket-boroughs of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"We are happy Priyanka is given a wider responsibility in Uttar Pradesh politics. It is a heartening moment for all Congress workers. Under her able leadership, Congress will definitely register an outstanding victory in UP," he said.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Ashok Chavan #Congress #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

