you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to evolve plan to bring back migrant workers

"These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We have to find a way out," she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migrant workers from the state reach their home. In a video appeal, she urged the state government to set up a helpline and control room to reach out to all those migrant workers from UP who are stranded at various places.

"I urge the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a helpline and a control room of 1,000 persons so that these stranded workers can be reached out. You have to evolve a plan to bring them back,” she said.

Gandhi said she has talked to the migrant workers from the northern state who are stuck in different places and are finding it difficult to survive as they are now huddled together in one room.

She said the migrants are scared and want to come back to their homes in UP, as they have no ration or cash left.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh also lauded the state government for bringing back stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan.

"… these migrant workers are also our own. They do not have anything to eat. Helping them is also the responsibility of the state government," she said in her appeal.

Thousands of migrant workers have been stranded at state borders and in various large towns due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai had recently witnessed law and order issues when thousands of migrant workers swarmed local bus stations and railway stations, in their bid to reach their native places

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #India #Priyanka Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh #workers

