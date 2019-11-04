App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi urges people to unite on issue of pollution

"Why is there a need today to seriously think about the issue of pollution. The air is toxic in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Banares, Lucknow and many other cities. In this very air, our children go to school and our labourers and common people go to work," she said in a tweet in Hindi using hashtag "LetsUniteAgainstPollution".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to unite on the issue of pollution in the NCR region and UP, saying clean air is "our right and responsibility".

She cited the example of London where in 1952 thousands of people died due to pollution and the people took to the streets and brought a law for clean air there.

"In 1952 in London when a dangerous smog took the lives of 12,000 people. The city was clogged and lakhs of people fell sick. After such a big disaster, a law for clean air was brought," he said.

"The way we do certain things to improve our lives, take life insurance and do workout. We should make one attempt against pollution too as clean air is our right as also our responsibility," she said on Twitter.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #pollution #Priyanka Gandhi

