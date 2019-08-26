App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli rail coach factory

In the one-day visit to her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's constituency, Priyanka Gandhi will visit the Modern Coach Factory in Aihar area of Lalganj, where the workers are agitating against the "privatisation" of the unit, party sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday to express solidarity with the workers of a rail coach factory who are agitating against corporatisation of the unit.

In the one-day visit to her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's constituency, Priyanka Gandhi will visit the Modern Coach Factory in Aihar area of Lalganj, where the workers are agitating against the "privatisation" of the unit, party sources said.

The Ministry of Railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Close

On July 1 in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said raised the issue of corporatisation and accused the government of selling the country's assets to private players at a throwaway price.

related news

Priyanka Gandhi, who will arrive in Rae Bareli on Tuesday morning, will first visit Congress MLA Aditi Singh's residence at Lalupur Chauhan village to condole the death of her father and former legislator Akhilesh Singh, the sources said.

Akhilesh Singh, a five-time MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar constituency, had died last week following prolonged illness.

Singh, had won consecutively as a Congress candidate three times, but was expelled in 2003. He won the seat as an Independent in 2007 and as a Peace Party candidate in 2016.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.