Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress’ UP poll campaign on September 29; rallies proposed in Meerut, Varanasi & Gorakhpur

Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress party is expected to launch its campaign for Uttar Pradesh election with a series of public rallies to be addressed by its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra beginning September 29 in Meerut.

Priyanka is likely to interact with the people, including farmers protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws, during the campaign, reports said. She will also announce poll promises that the party is planning to make to people ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

“The promises may include scrapping of three farm laws, free power, waiving loans of farmers and about the party’s stand on some other issues concerning the people,” a Congress leader was quoted as saying in a report in Hindustan Times.

The Congress party, which has been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state over issues ranging from price rise, unemployment and farmers’ protest had contested the 2017 assembly election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The alliance failed as BJP swept the polls. The Congress won only seven while the SP won 47 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Priyanka presided over a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on September 19. A Congress leader, who did not want to be named, said that she might as well address public meetings in other cities, including Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha seat that was represented by Yogi Adityanath before he became chief minister.

“The public rally in Varanasi may be scheduled on October 2-3,” the leader said.

In the run up to assembly polls, the Congress party has worked out a detailed programme of the proposed yatras covering the state during the Navratri celebrations the next month. Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, leaders and functionaries of the UP Congress will spend 75 hours in 30,000 villages spread across 75 districts of the state as part of an outreach programme.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has called for applications from ticket aspirants in the upcoming assembly elections with a deposit of Rs 11, 000. A circular issued by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu asks prospective candidates to submit applications by September 25.

The party has decided to declare candidates for 2022 assembly elections well in advance as part of its strategy in the elections.