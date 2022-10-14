 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
Oct 14, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state. AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.

In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.

PTI
TAGS: #Congress #Himachal Pradesh #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi
first published: Oct 14, 2022 09:36 am
