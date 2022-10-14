English
    Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh

    AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state. AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

    During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.

    In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

    Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 09:36 am
