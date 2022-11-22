English
    Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23

    PTI
    November 22, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

    This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

    In a tweet, Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

    "Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in his tweet in Hindi.

    Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and workers, began the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

    It has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.
    PTI
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 11:04 am