App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi thanks young girls for supporting signature campaign for Unnao rape victim

Priyanka Gandhi had given a call for a state-wide three-day signature campaign starting Saturday as part of a Congress strategy to build pressure to ensure justice to the rape victim.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked young girls for participating in the party's signature campaign in support of the Unnao rape victim, and said unity can force "those who empower rapists" to change.

Priyanka Gandhi had given a call for a state-wide three-day signature campaign starting Saturday as part of a Congress strategy to build pressure to ensure justice to the rape victim.

"Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of #UnnaoKiBeti, if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough," she said on Twitter.

Close

Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted photographs of girls signing boards placed outside universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

related news

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party will also carry out a signature campaign seeking the president's intervention for transfer of the rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to Tihar jail, his disqualification as a legislator and Rs 1 crore as compensation to the victim's family and monetary help to the injured lawyer among others.

The CLP leader said moving Sengar to the Delhi jail from Sitapur jail will ensure the safety of the rape victim's family.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi said the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.