you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP govt in UP over corruption in Animal Husbandry department

She said if the chief minister and other ministers were not aware about the corruption in the state, then it puts a question mark on the functioning of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI
File image
File image

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the scam in the Animal Husbandry department of the UP government has exposed the endemic corruption in the state and asked whether the chief minister had any clue about it.

She said if the chief minister and other ministers were not aware about the corruption in the state, then it puts a question mark on the functioning of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police's special task force had busted a tender racket and arrested four persons, including two senior government officials, for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 9.72 crore.

Close

Those arrested were identified as Rajnish Dixit, chief personal secretary to the minister of state for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development; Dheeraj Kumar, private secretary to the minister; AK Rajiv, alias Akhilesh Kumar, who claims to be a journalist; and Ashish Rai, the UP Police had said in a statement.

related news

The Congress leader also alleged that the executive in Uttar Pradesh government is seeped in corruption.

"The UP secretariat, the largest office in the state, has become the den of corruption under the BJP government. The Animal Husbandry department scam has exposed the endemic corruption in the system. The UP government executive is seeped in corruption," she alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"Do the ministers and the chief minister have any clue about it? If it is so, the facts are shocking. This puts a question mark on the working of the Uttar Pradesh government," she asked.

The Congress leader has been targeting the government recently over alleged scams in various departments including the recruitment of teachers.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #animal husbandry #BJP #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

