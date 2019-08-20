App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at Modi govt over RSS tweet

She cited an RSS tweet mentioning that all issues in society should be resolved through cordial dialogue to attack the government over its actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said either Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his dispensation no longer respect RSS's views that all issues should be resolved through "cordial dialogue" or they do not believe there is an "issue" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and divided it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all 'issues in the society' should be resolved through cordial dialogue?" the Congress general secretary said in a tweet.

"I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an 'issue' in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting... ," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The tweet by the RSS that Priyanka Gandhi cited was of a statement by RSS 'prachar pramukh' (publicity head) Arun Kumar on the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on reservation.

Kumar said in the statement that Bhagwat highlighted the importance of resolving all issues in society through cordial dialogue and had called upon everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like reservation, he added.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 08:04 am

tags #India #Politics

