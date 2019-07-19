App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Sonbhadra to meet clash victims

Nineteen people were injured in the incident on July 17 in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was July 19 stopped in Mirzapur district from proceeding towards Sonbhadra to meet the victims of a clash that claimed 10 lives.

Nineteen people were injured in the incident on July 17 in Uttar Pradesh. Some of them were admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and the others at a health facility in Sonbhadra district.

Priyanka Gandhi after meeting the victims at Varanasi was scheduled to go to Sonbhadra, but the Congress general secretary was stopped in Mirazapur, following which she staged a sit-in along with party workers and leaders.

Close

"I want to peacefully meet the family members of the victims who had fallen to the bullets in the clash. I want to see the orders under which I have been stopped to meet them," Priyanka Gnadhi said while sitting on the dharna .

"I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims ," she stressed.

On July 17, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group in a land dispute in Sonbhadra killing 10 people, including three women, and leaving 19 injured on Wednesday, police said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sonbhadra clash

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.