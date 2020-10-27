172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|priyanka-gandhi-slams-up-govt-over-rising-prices-6020901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over 'rising prices'

In Uttar Pradesh, during the festival season, rising prices have "wreaked havoc" on the common people, Priyanka Gandhi said.

PTI
File image
File image

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged rise in prices, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation which spends crores of rupees on "false propaganda" is silent on people''s problems.

In Uttar Pradesh, during the festival season, rising prices have "wreaked havoc" on the common people, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Vegetable prices are skyrocketing. Work and businesses are already stalled," she alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"But the BJP government, which spends crores of rupees in false propaganda, is silent on people''s problems," the Congress general secretary said.

Along with her tweet attacking the UP government, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged the prices of various vegetables in Lucknow.
