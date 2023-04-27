English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'suicide note' joke

    Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a media channel conclave on Wednesday, narrated a joke about how a professor reading a suicide note by his daughter remarked how she had got a spelling wrong despite his efforts for so many years.

    PTI
    April 27, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
    Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'suicide note' joke

    Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'suicide note' joke

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a joke made by him involving a suicide note, saying the PM and those laughing heartily at his joke ought to educate themselves better rather than "ridicule" mental health issues in an "insensitive" manner.

    Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a media channel conclave on Wednesday, narrated a joke about how a professor reading a suicide note by his daughter remarked how she had got a spelling wrong despite his efforts for so many years.

    The joke was made by the prime minister while remarking that the editor-in-chief of the channel had started speaking well in Hindi.

    Tagging the video of Modi's joke at the conclave, Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said, "Depression and suicide, especially among the youth IS NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. Of which a huge percentage were below the age of 30. This is a tragedy not a joke."

    "The Prime Minister and those laughing heartily at his joke ought to educate themselves better and create awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this insensitive, morbid manner," the Congress general secretary said on Twitter and tagged PM Modi and 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' that deals with mental health issues.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 10:52 am