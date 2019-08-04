App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt over Skill India initiative

She cited a media report which claimed that out of nearly 72 lakh people trained under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, only 15.23 lakh (21 percent) got placements.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 4 hit out at the Narendra Modi government over its Skill India initiative, saying it has been a case of "much ado about nothing".

She cited a media report which claimed that out of nearly 72 lakh people trained under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), only 15.23 lakh (21 percent) got placements.

"Much ado about nothing. Skill India that was launched with much fanfare by the government is in this state. In Uttar Pradesh, 10 lakh were given training, but only 2 lakh got jobs," she said in a tweet.

Will the government speak on this, she asked.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 04:20 pm

