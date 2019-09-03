App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over state of economy

She said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by "managing headlines".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 3 attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.

"Telling a lie a hundred times does not turn it into truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards taking measures to resolve it," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The slowdown is before everyone. Till when will the government keep running with headline management," she said.

Her attack comes after the GDP growth fell to 5 percent for the quarter ending June, the lowest reported in over six years.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #India #Politics

