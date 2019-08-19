App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over economic 'slowdown'

She cited media reports on economic slowdown and job losses to attack the government.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 19 hit out at the Modi government over alleged economic slowdown in the country, saying the Centre's "silence" over the matter is "dangerous".

She cited media reports on economic slowdown and job losses to attack the government.

"Government's absolute silence is dangerous. The work of companies has been ruined. People are being removed from their jobs. The BJP government is mum," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Close
Who is responsible for this "major economic slowdown", she asked.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.